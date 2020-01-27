Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 3,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of -259.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

