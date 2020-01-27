Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 56,170,000 shares. Approximately 42.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 29.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 48.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. Frontier Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.50.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

