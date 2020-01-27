Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) were up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 240,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 75,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

