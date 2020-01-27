FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.