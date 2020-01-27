Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of FTSV stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 630,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,312. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Forty Seven by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

