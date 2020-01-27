Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 64.2% in January

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

FBIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 666,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $105,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

