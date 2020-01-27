Folgory Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $175.38 million and $3.35 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for about $11.05 or 0.00127286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.20 or 0.05635250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033157 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

