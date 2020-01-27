Flash 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Flash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Flash has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.