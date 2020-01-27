Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE PFD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

