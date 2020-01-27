Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
NYSE PFD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $16.64.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd
