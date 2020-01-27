First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63, approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

