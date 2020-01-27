First Republic Bank (FRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $113.75 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.