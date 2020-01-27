First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.