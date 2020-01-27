First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $26.67. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

