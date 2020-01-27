Financial Life Advisors Sells 3,174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

