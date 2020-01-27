Financial Life Advisors Sells 3,014 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $274,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

