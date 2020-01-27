Financial Life Advisors Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,714. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.