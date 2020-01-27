Financial Life Advisors Buys 403 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $50.29.

