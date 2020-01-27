Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $26.01 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including BiKi, Korbit, Hotbit and Dcoin. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $26.01 million and $8.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,283,021 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, HitBTC, BitMax, Coinall, BiKi, BitAsset, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Dcoin, Korbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, MXC, IDEX, Bitrabbit, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

