FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.49. 3,300,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

