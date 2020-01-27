Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to post $19.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.31 million and the lowest is $16.92 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $20.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $53.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $53.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,801. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

