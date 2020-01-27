Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.97.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.35. 7,755,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $614.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.43 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

