Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.43. 3,830,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

