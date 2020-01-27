Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,520,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

