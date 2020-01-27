Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 520 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

