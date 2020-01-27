Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 36,585 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 8,063,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

