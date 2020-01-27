Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,292 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 148.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.