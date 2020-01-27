Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,770 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. 8,998,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

