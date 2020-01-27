Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. VF makes up about 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in VF were worth $54,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

VF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

