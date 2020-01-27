Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 10,575 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 2.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Nike worth $108,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.24. 9,681,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

