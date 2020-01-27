Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,741 shares of company stock valued at $40,361,980. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.