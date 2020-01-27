Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FMS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.66. 26,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

