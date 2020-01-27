Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

