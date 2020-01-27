EUNO Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. EUNO has a market cap of $248,795.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005701 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,563,387 coins and its circulating supply is 31,598,681 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.