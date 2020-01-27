Etherparty One Day Volume Reaches $115,206.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $115,206.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

