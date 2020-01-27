ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter.

HACK traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 320,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,947. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

