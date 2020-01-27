ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Shares Up 0.2%

ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $51.06, 501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETF Series Solutions stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Series Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Series Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.