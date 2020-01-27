Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,836,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $196.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

