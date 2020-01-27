Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 583,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

