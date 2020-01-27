EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 117705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get EQT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in EQT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in EQT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.