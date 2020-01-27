Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes $856,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,720,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

SRE traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $160.51. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

