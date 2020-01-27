Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.38. 1,736,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $434.45. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

