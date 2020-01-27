Epstein & White Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $128.21. 1,199,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,476. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $131.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.