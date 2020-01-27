Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $439,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $69.74. 4,412,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $70.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

