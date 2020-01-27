Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine cut Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

EPZM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 676,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Epizyme by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Epizyme by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Epizyme by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

