Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.