Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.73 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $44.00 million and $355,088.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00019985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.03235409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00125322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,377,064 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

