Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $749,145.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Enecuum has a market cap of $749,145.00 and approximately $44,105.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,739,394 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

