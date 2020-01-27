ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.50, 7,597 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

