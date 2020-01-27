Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Cut by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.86. 268,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

