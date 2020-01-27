Elrond (ERD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Elrond token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.03348431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

